Sign in
Register
Careers
Advertise
Subscribe
About us
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Change of Address
Advertise
Archives
This Week's Issue
Report A Missing Issue
Careers
Meet the Chronicle Staff
ChronicleTV
Horse Shows
Eventing
Dressage
Hunting
Juniors
Intercollegiate
Other Disciplines
2012 Olympic Games
2014 World Games
2016 Olympic Games
Veterinary
Tack
Grooming
Breeding
Farm Management
Controversy
Nutrition
Columns
Clinic Reports
Hunt Reports
Blogs
Chronicle Forums
Horse Radio Network
Current Issue
Archives
Charities
Horses & Ponies
Real Estate
Stallions
Tack & Other
My Classified Ads
Chronicle Store
Amateurs Like Us: Green Plus Green Equals Black and Blue?
By:
Blogger Lindsey Long
There are lots of sayings about green horses and green riders. My favorite, because of its sheer simplicity, is “green plus green equals black and blue.” Without a doubt, I am a...
Read more
Amateurs Like Us: Life Happens And Ribbons Are A Bonus
By:
Blogger Elizabeth Grubbs
It's been about a couple of weeks since the Amateurs Like Us profile article on me hit the Chronicle’s website. I never thought I would be sitting here, writing/blogging or...
Read more
Groom Spotlight: Wayne Robertson Is A Horse's Best Friend
By:
Ilana Cramer
Wayne Robertson is a staple at the in-gate of any hunter ring. At 53 years old, Robertson has been working in the horse industry for more than 30 years. He’s worked with show...
Read more
Behind The Stall Door With: High Times
By:
Amy Dragoo
High Times is the horse who made eventer Jennifer McFall’s four-star dreams come true when they completed the Rolex Kentucky CCI**** in 2014.High Times, or "Billy," with Jennifer...
Read more
Who Do YOU Think Should Be The COTH 2016 Horse And Horseman Of The Year?
By:
Molly Sorge
//
Read more
Every Second Counts: Gonzalez Gets It Done In WEF Week 2's $86,000 Marshall & Sterling Insurance Grand Prix
By:
Live Feed
Enrique Gonzalez hasn't been to the Winter Equestrian Festival (Fla.) since 2011, but this year he's making his presence known early as he scored a win in the $86,000 Marshall...
Read more
Gonzalez Returns To WEF And Wins In $86,000 Marshall & Sterling Insurance Grand Prix
By:
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 21 Olympian Enrique Gonzalez of Mexico bested them all in Saturday night's $86,000 Marshall & Sterling Insurance Grand Prix CSI** riding Chacna at...
Read more
The CrossFitting Equestrian: How A New Fitness Endeavor Translates To The Saddle
By:
Blogger Lauren Donahoo
A few years ago, I tried something totally new and it gave me an incredibly fresh perspective on the amount of bravery it takes for students to crawl up on the back of a 1,200-...
Read more
Fair Hill And Great Meadow Face Off For Future Four-Star
By:
Lindsay Berreth
On Jan. 18 the U.S. Equestrian Federation announced that Fair Hill International (Md.) and Great Meadow International (Va.) were named to the short list of potential fall four-...
Read more
Tejada Takes One Of The Biggest Wins Of His Career In $35,000 Ruby Et Violette WEF Challenge Cup 2
By:
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 19 It’s not often you see 119 entries in a grand prix, but that’s how many showed up on the start list for the $35,000 Ruby et Violette WEF Challenge...
Read more
Throwback Thursday: That Time Jim Wofford Swam A River
By:
Molly Sorge
“Do I remember? You kidding? You don't forget stuff like that,” Jim Wofford told me when I contacted him about a remarkable photo I found in a Chronicle issue from 50 years ago....
Read more
Winner Of The Week: Amateur Rider Melissa Torreano Enjoys The Process On The Way To FEI And Blue
By:
Molly Sorge
When Brunello M was a younger horse, Melissa Torreano wasn’t quite sure that the little white ring was where he belonged. “He was a little bit of a hot youngster—he was great...
Read more
Amateurs Like Us: Great Opportunity, Great Expectations For Eileen O’Leary
By:
Natalie Voss
Looking back on the year Eileen O’Leary had aboard Bahama Boy in 2016, it would be easy to focus on the ribbons. The pair took blue ribbons at the CFHJA May (Fla.), the Venice...
Read more
Straight From The Horse's Mouth: Trainers, Judges And Riders Collaborate At USDF Trainers Conference
By:
Ann Glavan
Loxahatchee, Fla.—Jan. 17 Have you ever been watching someone’s dressage test and thought, “I wonder what the judge is scoring that movement, and why?”
Read more
Behind The Stall Door With: Don Diego Ymas
By:
Sue Weakley
He may be the “Captain of the Team” but Don Diego Ymas is a big, clumsy lug with some social skills issues.Don Diego, aka DonDi, is young Spanish dressage rider Juan Matute Guimon...
Read more
Featured
Advice To Present And Future Barn Kids
By:
Blogger Meghan Holland
Over the years, the barn has acted as my school, my church, my sanctuary and my...
Read more
Recent News
Rawnaq Earns 2016 Steeplechase Eclipse Award
By:
Jennifer B. Calder
Irish import Rawnaq was awarded the 2016 Eclipse Award for champion...
Read more
TDF Awards Sabine Schut-Kery $25,000 Carol Lavell Advanced Prize
By:
Edited Press Release
The Dressage Foundation announced Jan. 23 that U.S. high performance rider...
Read more
Voices
You Actually Can Fix Stupid
By:
Blogger Lauren Sprieser
I was making my list of goals for 2017, and on the list (along with “eat like...
Read more
Notes From The Trip To Florida
By:
Blogger Lauren Sprieser
December 1: It’s official! Nine horses will be going to Florida, to a brand-...
Read more
Recent Articles
Press Releases
2017 College Preparatory Invitational Florida Presented by Dover Saddlery Delivers Invaluable Experience for College-Bound Students
Equest Announces Expansion at Texas Horse Park with Al Hill Jr., Family Arena
Millbrook Horse Trials and Coole Park Farm Donate $2,500. to Pine Plains Food Locker
Maker’s Mark Secretariat Center Achieves Milestone Adoption Record In 2016—62 Retired Racehorses Embark on Their New Careers
U.S. Show Jumping
Kraut And Kenny Incur Recent FEI Controlled Substance Violations
USET Foundation Announces 2017 Award Winners
Who Do YOU Think Should Be The COTH 2016 Horse And Horseman Of The Year?
Gonzalez Returns To WEF And Wins In $86,000 Marshall & Sterling Insurance Grand Prix
World Show Jumping
Kraut And Kenny Incur Recent FEI Controlled Substance Violations
Kentucky Horse Park Withdraws From 2022 WEG Consideration
Mascara, Cruise Ships And Pure Happiness: Images Of A Year 2016
Brash Scores Big In Front Of Hometown Crowd In Olympia
Hunters
Amateurs Like Us: Green Plus Green Equals Black and Blue?
Amateurs Like Us: Life Happens And Ribbons Are A Bonus
Groom Spotlight: Wayne Robertson Is A Horse's Best Friend
Who Do YOU Think Should Be The COTH 2016 Horse And Horseman Of The Year?
Equitation
Who Do YOU Think Should Be The COTH 2016 Horse And Horseman Of The Year?
COTH Horse Show Dad: Ghosts, Dreams And The Way It Goes
Seven Horses Involved In California Trailer Accident
Riders Go From Ground Up On Gymnastics Day With Beezie Madden At Horsemastership Clinic
Dressage
TDF Awards Sabine Schut-Kery $25,000 Carol Lavell Advanced Prize
Amateurs Like Us: It's Always Been Saddlebreds For Jody Swimmer
USET Foundation Announces 2017 Award Winners
Who Do YOU Think Should Be The COTH 2016 Horse And Horseman Of The Year?
Eventing
Behind The Stall Door With: High Times
Who Do YOU Think Should Be The COTH 2016 Horse And Horseman Of The Year?
$100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase Entry List Announced
ESNZ Names Graeme Thom High Performance Eventing Manager
Horse Shows
Amateurs Like Us: Green Plus Green Equals Black and Blue?
Amateurs Like Us: Life Happens And Ribbons Are A Bonus
Groom Spotlight: Wayne Robertson Is A Horse's Best Friend
Who Do YOU Think Should Be The COTH 2016 Horse And Horseman Of The Year?
Driving
USEF Board Of Directors Removes American Driving Society As Recognized Affiliate
Groom Spotlight: Nicole Mandracchia Proves The Harder You Work The Luckier You Get
USEF Names Team For FEI World Driving Championships For Four-In-Hand
USEF Names Driving Team For Singles FEI World Driving Championships
Vaulting
Three U.S. Grooms On Short List For FEI Best Groom Award
Some Thoughts From The USEF's Josh Taylor On Membership
Are We Doing Justice To The Concept Of Horse Welfare?
Ingmar De Vos Elected As FEI President
Reining
Groom Spotlight: Kira Johnson Smiles No Matter How Busy The Day
Some Thoughts From The USEF's Josh Taylor On Membership
Are We Doing Justice To The Concept Of Horse Welfare?
Ingmar De Vos Elected As FEI President
Steeplechasing
Rawnaq Earns 2016 Steeplechase Eclipse Award
Tod Marks Wins Media Eclipse Award For Photography
Randy Rouse Honored With F. Ambrose Clark Award
Carolina Horse Park No Longer Hosting Stoneybrook Steeplechase
Foxhunting
She Said Yes!
A Country Hound Goes To The Big City
From The Magazine: Peter Walsh Has Never Stopped Following His Passions
Fairway King Is Crowned America's Most Wanted Thoroughbred In Kentucky
Endurance
Dubai Endurance Remains Problematic As DIEC Venue Reports Five Recent Deaths
Two Horses Euthanized During Fontainebleau Endurance Race
Horse Euthanized After Sustaining Injury At Longines FEI World Endurance Championships
USEF Announces Team For The Longines FEI World Endurance Championships
Hunting
From The Magazine: Peter Walsh Has Never Stopped Following His Passions
How To Date A Horse Girl: A Primer For Men
Our Best Of 2014
During This Season Of Giving, Remember Your Retired Horses
Juniors
Advice To Present And Future Barn Kids
From The Magazine: Making The Equitation Finals True Championship Tests
Softening Into The USHJA Emerging Athletes Program National Training Session
Dates Announced For The USEF 2017 George H. Morris Horsemastership Training Session
Young Horses
Eermette Carries Cassandra Kahle To First PA National Title Of Her Professional Career
Harrisburg Is A Technicolor Dream Come True For Nick Haness
Three Lessons For Young Horses Part 3: Teaching Them To Work
Three Lessons For Young Horses Part 2: Teaching Them To Love
Young Riders
Effective Before Pretty: Anne Kursinski Emphasizes Equitation On Day 1 Of GHM Horsemastership Clinic
USEF Announces Riders And Clinicians For 2017 USEF George H. Morris Horsemastership Training Session
Advice To Present And Future Barn Kids
From The Magazine: Making The Equitation Finals True Championship Tests
Intercollegiate
Smithies Call All To Help Save Collegiate Equestrian Program
New Mexico State Discontinues NCAA Equestrian Program
Chase Boggio Wins Cacchione Cup, SCAD Takes Collegiate Cup At IHSA Nationals
A Draft Cross Carries Kowalchik To IHSA Alumni Win
Racing
Behind The Stall Door With: American Pharoah
Other Disciplines
Great Day At Rio Paralympics For Great Britain As Three Golds Pour In
Faces Of The Rio Paralympic Games
Tears Flow As Wells And Puch Win Medals At Rio Para-Equestrian Games
Lübbe Claims First Gold In Rio Para-Equestrian Dressage
Amateurs Like Us
Amateurs Like Us: Green Plus Green Equals Black and Blue?
Amateurs Like Us: Life Happens And Ribbons Are A Bonus
Amateurs Like Us: It's Always Been Saddlebreds For Jody Swimmer
Amateurs Like Us: Great Opportunity, Great Expectations For Eileen O’Leary
Behind Barn Doors
Back In The Barn At The Longines Los Angeles Masters
Behind The Stall Door
Behind The Stall Door With: High Times
Behind The Stall Door With: Don Diego Ymas
Behind The Stall Door With: Escot 6
Behind The Stall Door With: Bacardi
From The Magazine
From The Magazine: American Style On Display At The Maclay
A Lukewarm Response To Olympic Format Changes
From The Magazine: Peter Walsh Has Never Stopped Following His Passions
From The Magazine: Making The Equitation Finals True Championship Tests
Groom Spotlight
Groom Spotlight: Wayne Robertson Is A Horse's Best Friend
A Pretty Amazing Day In The Life
Groom Spotlight: Alan Davies Reflects On Life With Valegro
Groom Spotlight: Erin Rose Took A Chance On Grooming And Hasn’t Looked Back
One To Watch
One To Watch: U.S. Dressage Finals Competitor Emily Donaldson’s Always Believed In Audi
One To Watch: Julia Tait Has Gone The Extra Mile On The Way To The Maclay
One To Watch: Lily McKenna Can't Quite Believe She's At The Pessoa/USEF Medal Final
One To Watch: Brian Moggre Is Slowing Down And Learning Fast
Ringside Chat
Get To Know New USEF President Murray Kessler
Ringside Chat: Greg Best Is Coming Back With Big Plans
Ringside Chat: Gregory Broderick's Dreams Are Coming True With Irish Olympic Spot
Ringside Chat: Will Simpson Is Making The Most Of His Reunion With The Dude
Winner Of The Week
Winner Of The Week: Amateur Rider Melissa Torreano Enjoys The Process On The Way To FEI And Blue
Winner Of The Week: Carmen Schatte Is Heading Back Up The Levels With Lady Elvira
Winner Of The Week: Taegan Long Takes Home An Armload Of Awards
Winner Of The Week: Lizzie Walters Has Turned Quirky Into Confident
Equestrian Travel
Among The Lucky Ones: New York City On Horseback
Free Rein With...
Free Rein With: Carl Hester
Free Rein With: Phyllis Dawson
Free Rein With: Paddy Young
Free Rein With: Betty Oare
Thowback Thursdays
Throwback Thursday: That Time Jim Wofford Swam A River
Throwback Thursday: "If My Life Depended On It": Five Great Riders Talk About Their Greatest Horses
A Thoroughbred Sets A Record, The Start Of WEF, And Classic Hunters: The Best Of Throwback Thursday In 2016
Throwback Thursday: It Was A Very Different Horse World In 1939, But The Chronicle Was There
Ask the Expert
What’s In Your Ring? With Shachine Belle
Guy McLean In Action
Columns
We All Need To Make Good Choices For Our Sport
You Might Be Able To Dress Us Up, But Can You Take Us Out?
Jitterbug's 2016 Letter To Santa
The Judge's Card: The Original Emojis
Clinic Reports
Make The Young Horse Proud Of Himself: Wisdom From The USDF Trainers Conference
Never Giving Up: Laura Kraut Pushes Riders To Persevere At Horsemastership Clinic
Don’t Be Afraid To Break: Final Day Of Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic
"Don't Pull, Fix," Says George Morris On Day 3 Of Oregon Clinic
Hunt Reports
Hunt Report: Gumbo Flats Gold Cup Stake
Tally Slo: The Leisure Field Debuts At Ridgecrest Joint Meet
Bull Run Hunt Holds Onto Fox Hunters’ Challenge Cup Title
Snickersville Hounds Final Hunt Report Of The Season
Blog Entry
Amateurs Like Us: Green Plus Green Equals Black and Blue?
Amateurs Like Us: Life Happens And Ribbons Are A Bonus
The CrossFitting Equestrian: How A New Fitness Endeavor Translates To The Saddle
You Actually Can Fix Stupid
Breeding
Arbor Hill Repeats His Best Young Horse Victory
USEF Kicks Off Pilot Program For Show Jumping Development
Double The Trouble At Devon: Meet Twins Jack And Jill
The Young Horse Show Series Is An American Twist On A European Classic
Diseases and Conditions
EHV-1 Case Diagnosed At Second Los Angeles County Facility
Palm Beach County Horse Euthanized Due To EHV-1
USDA Grants Conditional License For Pigeon Fever Vaccine
New Jersey Horse Tests Positive For EHV-1
Farm and Barns
Does Your Tack Trunk Look Like Tossed Salad?
Horse Welfare
Chad Keenum Receives Six-Month USEF Suspension For GABA
Lameness
Flexible Defies The Odds Yet Again
Sports Medicine
Flexible Defies The Odds Yet Again
Vet and Professional
Two EHV-1 Cases Confirmed In Virginia
Flexible Defies The Odds Yet Again
Controversy
Chad Keenum Receives Six-Month USEF Suspension For GABA
There’s More To Drug Violations Than Parts Per Million
Investigation Re-Opens In Sheikh Hamdan Horse Switching
A Bill Of Sale: Too Much To Ask?
Farm Management
The Etiquette Of Horse Shopping: Next Rides And Final Exams
The Etiquette Of Horse Shopping: Communication Is Key
Eight Ways to "Green" Your Barn
Towing And Trailer Safety Part 8: Take The Guesswork Out Of Buying A Used Trailer
Grooming
Three U.S. Grooms On Short List For FEI Best Groom Award
Groom Spotlight: Jesus Pimentel Has A Special Touch With His Grand Prix Charges
Andreas Vega Is Louise Serio's Go-To Groom
Miguel Barrera Goes From Behind The Scenes To The Spotlight
Nutrition
Three Horses Dead After Allegedly Ingesting Tainted Feed
Notes From The Summer, Part II: Hydration
Tips For Making A Picky Eater Love Mealtime
A Spoonful Of Sugar Makes The Medicine Go Down
Tack
The Last Saddlery Standing
Does Your Tack Trunk Look Like Tossed Salad?
Beyond Saddle Soap—Cleaning Non-Leather Equipment
Taking Care Of Your Tack Doesn't Have To Be Tough
Veterinary
Chad Keenum Receives Six-Month USEF Suspension For GABA
Updated: EHV-1 Confirmed At Los Angeles Equestrian Center
Equine Community Helps Horses Affected By Louisiana Flooding
Palm Beach County Horse Euthanized Due To EHV-1
Interviews
Get To Know Janet Greenlee, The New Executive Director Of The USHJA
Ringside Chat With Sue Blinks
An Interview With William Fox-Pitt, Part 1
A Conversation About The Past And Future Of Plantation Field
Biographies
Jil Walton
Oliver Townend
Mark Todd
Frankie Thieriot
Breeds
From Kill Truck To Grand Prix National Championship
OTTBs Getting A Fresh Start
Ex-Racers Get Their Own Shoppers’ Showcase At TBs For All
Thoroughbred-Only Horse Show Proves The Finish Line Is Just The Start
Lifestyles
Among The Lucky Ones: New York City On Horseback
The Last Saddlery Standing
There Is Some Use Crying Over Spilt Wine
You Can't Have It All
10 Questions
Know The Risks Before You Inject
Ask The Experts: Why And How Should We Ride Without Stirrups?
So Let's Say...A Question And Answer Session On The Amateur Rule
In The Tack Room With Janet Brown Foy
Legal
Larry Glefke And Kelley Farmer Release Statement In Response To USEF Suspensions
Updated: USEF Issues Larry Glefke And Kelley Farmer Suspensions For GABA Infraction
UPDATED: USEF Releases Most Recent Suspensions And Fines
Two Parties File Suit Against USEF Over Drugs And Medications Policies
Leisure and Trail
Among The Lucky Ones: New York City On Horseback
Seeing And Saving South Africa On Horseback
Meet The Horses Behind A Jamaican Riding Vacation
View More
Most Popular
Dubai Endurance Remains Problematic As DIEC Venue Reports Five Recent Deaths
Groom Spotlight: Wayne Robertson Is A Horse's Best Friend
Amateurs Like Us: Green Plus Green Equals Black and Blue?
Behind The Stall Door With: High Times
Amateurs Like Us: Life Happens And Ribbons Are A Bonus
Join Our Community
Chronicle Forums
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Shownet.biz
Horse Radio Network
Magazine
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Change of Address
Advertise
Archives
This Week's Issue
Report A Missing Issue
Careers
Meet the Chronicle Staff
News
Press Releases
Horse Sports
ChronicleTV
Horse Shows
Eventing
Dressage
Hunting
Juniors
Intercollegiate
Other Disciplines
2012 Olympic Games
2014 World Games
2016 Olympic Games
Horse Care
Veterinary
Tack
Grooming
Breeding
Farm Management
Controversy
Nutrition
COTH Store
Voices
Columns
Clinic Reports
Hunt Reports
Blogs
Chronicle Forums
Horse Radio Network
The Chronicle Untacked
Current Issue
Archives
Directories
Charities
Marketplace
Horses & Ponies
Real Estate
Stallions
Tack & Other
My Classified Ads
Chronicle Store
© 2005-2016, The Chronicle of the Horse, All rights reserved
About Us
Advertise
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Contact
randomness