Ian Millar Scores Emotional Win With Dixson At Palm Beach Masters
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Feb. 3  Winning a qualifying class for the grand prix is not that big a deal when you're Ian Millar.The man holds the record for most Olympic appearances (10...
Little Leads Day 1 Of Wellington Eventing Showcase
Lindsay Berreth
Wellington, Fla.—Feb. 3 Marilyn Little was breathless as she sat down to the press conference for the Wellington Eventing Showcase this afternoon. Between riding RF Demeter and RF...
Barbara Bagg’s Very Special Century Ride Award
Lauren Davis Baker
Barbara Bagg had been preparing for months to complete a Century Ride with her off-the-track Thoroughbred, Irish April, when the mare suffered a series of colics. The Century Ride...
Laura Chapot Shuts The Door To Win The $35,000 Ruby Et Violette WEF Challenge Cup Round 4
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Feb. 2  Laura Chapot and Quointreau Un Prince were victorious in the $35,000 Ruby et Violette WEF Challenge Cup Round 4 at the Winter Equestrian Festival. "I...
Prudent And Coyle Both Win On Day 1 Of Palm Beach Masters
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Feb. 2  Opening day of the CP Palm Beach Masters, presented by SOVARO®, brought 112 top show jumpers to Deeridge Farms for the $35,000 CP Welcome Stake. The...
Throwback Thursday: Joe Hill Made Chrissy Bushkin's Dreams Come True On Both Coasts
Marianne Taylor
For a 12-year-old girl, traveling from California to the East Coast to compete at the big indoor shows was incredibly exciting. Back in the 1970s, that trip across the country was...
What You Need To Know: The 2017 Wellington Eventing Showcase
Molly Sorge
It’s back! The $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase­ gets underway at 7:30 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 3. Here’s what you need to know:
Amateurs Like Us: It's Always Been Saddlebreds For Jody Swimmer
Lindsay Berreth
Growing up in Charlotte, N.C., and immersed in the Saddlebred world, Jody Swimmer never even contemplated dressage. But after a self-described midlife crisis in which she changed...
Winner Of The Week: Susan Thomas Shares Her Passion For Eventing
Molly Sorge
Sure, Susan Thomas was happy to talk about her two wins at the January Full Gallop Farm Horse Trials on Jan. 29 in Aiken, S.C.She told me all about how Fly ‘N’ Bayou’s clean go...
Behind The Stall Door With: Fine Lady 5
Ann Glavan
The name suits the mare, because Fine Lady 5 is in fine form.
Lisa Goldman Hits The Ground Running With Grand Prix Win At HITS Ocala
Molly Sorge
There’s no better way to make sure the rust is all knocked off than with a grand prix win! Lisa Goldman had to take three months off from showing to recover from two surgeries and...
From The Magazine: Denny Emerson, Living Legend
Chronicle Staff
For Denny Emerson, life, as he likes to say, has always been a matter of “I’m gonna,” not “I wanna.”Back in the summer of 1961, he resolved to master the sport of three- day...
Every Second Counts: Fine Lady Rises To The Occasion In $130,000 Adequan Grand Prix
Live Feed
Just about half a second—that's the margin of victory Eric Lamaze had over Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum in the $180,000 Adequan Grand Prix.Lamaze and Fine Lady 5 emerged victorious...
Lamaze Makes It Two In A Row In $130,000 Adequan Grand Prix At WEF
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 28  Eric Lamaze, Canada's 2008 Olympic individual gold medalist and 2016 Olympic individual bronze medalist, guided his Rio mount Fine Lady 5 to victory...
Charlotte Jorst and Kastel's Nintendo Take the Top Spot In AGDF Grand Prix Special CDI-W
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 28    Victory was awarded to Charlotte Jorst and Kastel's Nintendo on Saturday in the Grand Prix Special CDI-W at the Adequan Global Dressage...
Featured
Advice To Present And Future Barn Kids
Blogger Meghan Holland
Over the years, the barn has acted as my school, my church, my sanctuary and my...
Recent News

Equestrian Canada Board Faces Resignations And Rider Outrage
Ann Glavan
After the resignation of three of its board of directors members, Equestrian...
FEI Announces Seven Positive Prohibited Substances Results From UAE Endurance Venue
Edited Press Release
The Fédération Equestre Internationale today, Feb. 3, announced seven adverse...
Voices

In The Quiet, In The Dark
Blogger Lauren Sprieser
I like the quiet moments at the shows. I like the mornings especially, when I...
You Actually Can Fix Stupid
Blogger Lauren Sprieser
I was making my list of goals for 2017, and on the list (along with “eat like...
