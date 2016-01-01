Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 28 Eric Lamaze, Canada's 2008 Olympic individual gold medalist and 2016 Olympic individual bronze medalist, guided his Rio mount Fine Lady 5 to victory...
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 28 Victory was awarded to Charlotte Jorst and Kastel's Nintendo on Saturday in the Grand Prix Special CDI-W at the Adequan Global Dressage...
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 27 Laura Graves and Verdades, 2016 Rio Olympic Games team bronze medalists, took their second victory gallop of the 2017 season in the "Friday Night...
Columnist Jody Lynne Werner
Those of you who know me via my COTH humor columns may not know that I am also a graphic artist who has done marketing and branding work in many industries. From this work was...
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.— Jan. 26 Making their first appearance in the competition ring since earning team bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games (Brazil), Laura Graves and Verdades won the...
Molly Sorge
Four years ago, Mavis Spencer was at the in-gate of the Saturday night grand prix classes of the Winter Equestrian Festival (Fla.), but she had a towel in her back pocket, was...
Blogger Samantha Silver
“You HAVE to ride Jimmie Echo—you will love him!” This was a line I heard over and over again from my best friend, Michelle Craig. She galloped Jimmie Echo for a steeplechase...
Blogger Lindsey Long
There are lots of sayings about green horses and green riders. My favorite, because of its sheer simplicity, is “green plus green equals black and blue.” Without a doubt, I am a...
Blogger Elizabeth Grubbs
It's been about a couple of weeks since the Amateurs Like Us profile article on me hit the Chronicle’s website. I never thought I would be sitting here, writing/blogging or...
Ilana Cramer
Wayne Robertson is a staple at the in-gate of any hunter ring. At 53 years old, Robertson has been working in the horse industry for more than 30 years. He’s worked with show...
Amy Dragoo
High Times is the horse who made eventer Jennifer McFall’s four-star dreams come true when they completed the Rolex Kentucky CCI**** in 2014.High Times, or "Billy," with Jennifer...
Live Feed
Enrique Gonzalez hasn't been to the Winter Equestrian Festival (Fla.) since 2011, but this year he's making his presence known early as he scored a win in the $86,000 Marshall...
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 21 Olympian Enrique Gonzalez of Mexico bested them all in Saturday night's $86,000 Marshall & Sterling Insurance Grand Prix CSI** riding Chacna at...
Blogger Lauren Donahoo
A few years ago, I tried something totally new and it gave me an incredibly fresh perspective on the amount of bravery it takes for students to crawl up on the back of a 1,200-...