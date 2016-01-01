Blogger Erin Rose
Over the weekend I had this dream where I won some sort of drawing to spend a day in the life of Jennie Brannigan and her four-star horse Cambalda.It was amazing—Jennie was there...
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 15 It was a bit of the student becoming the teacher scenario in the $75,000 Rosenbaum Mollengarden PLLC Grand Prix at the Palm Beach International...
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 14 The atmosphere in the International Arena at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center was charged with excitement Saturday night, as the women...
Sara Lieser
Lexington, Ky.—Jan. 13 The U.S. Equestrian Federation Pegasus Awards should have been a celebratory night that capped off an incredible year for Phillip Dutton, as not...
Blogger Chad Oldfather
I suspect we’ve all got them. Places that bring on floods of memories. The old neighborhood. A school. For me, a walk around the campus where I went to college triggers...
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 12 Day 2 of the 2017 Winter Equestrian Festival saw a win for Todd Minikus on a new ride. Minikus has taken the reins of riding Valinski S, who jumped...
Lisa Slade
Riders are used to hearing phrases like, “Every time, every ride,” and, “Mind your melon.” But even though helmet use is becoming more commonplace even at the highest levels,...
Sara Lieser
Lexington, Ky.—Jan. 11 U.S. Equestrian Federation President-Elect Murray Kessler is a man with a plan. He wants to grow USEF membership, and he’s prepared to use his...
Camilla Mortensen
“There’s something about developing a relationship with a horse that really fulfills me,” amateur Sarah Murawski said. And this fall, she was able to fulfill her bucket list goal...
Molly Sorge
Carmen Schatte started her 2017 season by riding Lady Elvira to the top of the training rider division at Ocala Winter I Horse Trials (Fla.) on Jan. 7-8. But a few years ago,...
Ilana Cramer
As Colleen Rutledge’s groom, Alex Ambelang, puts on Escot 6’s bridle she quickly points out that yes, it is cob sized and yes, they did clip him less than a month ago. You wouldn’...
Sara Lieser
The hunter/jumper, eventing and dressage associations have met, the holidays are over, the winter show circuits are beginning, and there's one last big piece of business to...
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 7Never give up: it’s good advice for everyone, and clinician Laura Kraut gave it time and again to riders at the George H. Morris Horsemastership Clinic on...
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 6If you thought flatwork would be contained in Thursday’s flat lessons, think again. Before Olympic veteran Beezie Madden began her gymnastic work...
Siobhan English
William McMahon pulled off one of the most romantic proposals of 2016 to his girlfriend of three years, Grace Maxwell Murphy on Dec. 26 in Ireland.William McMahon proposing to...