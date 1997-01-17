Sara Lieser
The hunter/jumper, eventing and dressage associations have met, the holidays are over, the winter show circuits are beginning, and there's one last big piece of business to...
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 7Never give up: it’s good advice for everyone, and clinician Laura Kraut gave it time and again to riders at the George H. Morris Horsemastership Clinic on...
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 6If you thought flatwork would be contained in Thursday’s flat lessons, think again. Before Olympic veteran Beezie Madden began her gymnastic work...
Siobhan English
William McMahon pulled off one of the most romantic proposals of 2016 to his girlfriend of three years, Grace Maxwell Murphy on Dec. 26 in Ireland.William McMahon proposing to...
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 5 Winning equitation championships is what qualified a lot of the riders for the USEF George H. Morris Horsemastership Clinic, but Anne Kursinski reminded...
Denny Emerson
In the January 17, 1997 issue of The Chronicle of the Horse, a Between Rounds column by Denny Emerson looked at five great riders' "once in a lifetime" horses. What red-...
Ann Glavan
Charmer the pony knows how to make an entrance—whether it’s into the world, or into the ring at the recent Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic. In a crowd of leggy bays, the 7-...
Blogger Susan Glover
At the beginning of 2016 I had a whole plan worked out for how to get Steve and myself through the year productively and moving toward our goals. To sum up the outcome of all of...
Camilla Mortensen
It has been a long bumpy road for Elizabeth Baroody Grubbs to find that once-in-a-lifetime horse to jump and show and even fulfill her dream of getting her wedding photos taken...
Ann Glavan
Bacardi has been turning heads since he first burst onto the hunter scene five years ago with professional rider Havens Schatt. He was champion his very first time showing in the...
Mollie Bailey
This year when Laura Pitts headed to the Jingle All The Way 5K in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 10, she brought along a partner, the retired foxhound Potomac Jacket, who trotted ahead...
COTH Staff Blog - Molly Sorge
With a horse show happening every weekend, and sometimes multiple major events taking place in locations around the country on the same day, the Chronicle reporters...
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Dec. 30 There’s an elusive moment all dressage riders are searching for when they swing into the saddle. A space within the movement where their horse is...
COTH Staff Blog - Molly Sorge
As Chronicle staffers covering competitions around the world, we take thousands of photos each year. Some of our favorite pictures are ones you might expect—riders...
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Dec. 29 The riders and auditors at the Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic expected to watch and learn from top caliber instructors such as Olympians Dover,...