Amateurs Like Us: It's Always Been Saddlebreds For Jody Swimmer
Lindsay Berreth
Growing up in Charlotte, N.C., and immersed in the Saddlebred world, Jody Swimmer never even contemplated dressage. But after a self-described midlife crisis in which she changed...
Winner Of The Week: Susan Thomas Shares Her Passion For Eventing
Molly Sorge
Sure, Susan Thomas was happy to talk about her two wins at the January Full Gallop Farm Horse Trials on Jan. 29 in Aiken, S.C.She told me all about how Fly ‘N’ Bayou’s clean go...
Behind The Stall Door With: Fine Lady 5
Ann Glavan
The name suits the mare, because Fine Lady 5 is in fine form.
Lisa Goldman Hits The Ground Running With Grand Prix Win At HITS Ocala
Molly Sorge
There’s no better way to make sure the rust is all knocked off than with a grand prix win! Lisa Goldman had to take three months off from showing to recover from two surgeries and...
From The Magazine: Denny Emerson, Living Legend
Chronicle Staff
For Denny Emerson, life, as he likes to say, has always been a matter of “I’m gonna,” not “I wanna.”Back in the summer of 1961, he resolved to master the sport of three- day...
Every Second Counts: Fine Lady Rises To The Occasion In $130,000 Adequan Grand Prix
Live Feed
Just about half a second—that's the margin of victory Eric Lamaze had over Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum in the $180,000 Adequan Grand Prix.Lamaze and Fine Lady 5 emerged victorious...
Lamaze Makes It Two In A Row In $130,000 Adequan Grand Prix At WEF
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 28  Eric Lamaze, Canada's 2008 Olympic individual gold medalist and 2016 Olympic individual bronze medalist, guided his Rio mount Fine Lady 5 to victory...
Charlotte Jorst and Kastel's Nintendo Take the Top Spot In AGDF Grand Prix Special CDI-W
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 28    Victory was awarded to Charlotte Jorst and Kastel's Nintendo on Saturday in the Grand Prix Special CDI-W at the Adequan Global Dressage...
Verdades And Graves Dance To Another AGDF Freestyle Victory
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 27  Laura Graves and Verdades, 2016 Rio Olympic Games team bronze medalists, took their second victory gallop of the 2017 season in the "Friday Night...
Truth In Advertising
Columnist Jody Lynne Werner
Those of you who know me via my COTH humor columns may not know that I am also a graphic artist who has done marketing and branding work in many industries. From this work was...
Laura Graves And Verdades Victorious At AGDF Grand Prix CDI-W
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.— Jan. 26 Making their first appearance in the competition ring since earning team bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games (Brazil), Laura Graves and Verdades won the...
One To Watch: Mavis Spencer Has Gone From Grooming To Grand Prix
Molly Sorge
Four years ago, Mavis Spencer was at the in-gate of the Saturday night grand prix classes of the Winter Equestrian Festival (Fla.), but she had a towel in her back pocket, was...
Read more
Amateurs Like Us: Bitten By The Dressage Bug With My OTTB
Blogger Samantha Silver
“You HAVE to ride Jimmie Echo—you will love him!” This was a line I heard over and over again from my best friend, Michelle Craig. She galloped Jimmie Echo for a steeplechase...
Amateurs Like Us: Green Plus Green Equals Black and Blue?
Blogger Lindsey Long
There are lots of sayings about green horses and green riders. My favorite, because of its sheer simplicity, is “green plus green equals black and blue.” Without a doubt, I am a...
Amateurs Like Us: Life Happens And Ribbons Are A Bonus
Blogger Elizabeth Grubbs
It's been about a couple of weeks since the Amateurs Like Us profile article on me hit the Chronicle’s website. I never thought I would be sitting here, writing/blogging or...
Featured
Advice To Present And Future Barn Kids
Blogger Meghan Holland
Over the years, the barn has acted as my school, my church, my sanctuary and my...
Recent News

Rolex Kentucky Boosts Prize Money To $400,000
Edited Press Release
For the third year in a row, Equestrian Events Inc., producer of the Rolex...
Horse-And-Rider Combinations Announced For $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase At PBIEC
Edited Press Release
Combinations intending to compete at the $100,000 Land Rover Wellington...
Voices

In The Quiet, In The Dark
Blogger Lauren Sprieser
I like the quiet moments at the shows. I like the mornings especially, when I...
You Actually Can Fix Stupid
Blogger Lauren Sprieser
I was making my list of goals for 2017, and on the list (along with “eat like...
