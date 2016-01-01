MagazineNewsHorse SportsHorse CareCOTH StoreVoicesThe Chronicle UntackedDirectoriesMarketplaceDates & Results
 
Don’t Be Afraid To Break: Final Day Of Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Dec. 30 There’s an elusive moment all dressage riders are searching for when they swing into the saddle. A space within the movement where their horse is...
Mascara, Cruise Ships And Pure Happiness: Images Of A Year 2016
COTH Staff Blog - Molly Sorge
As Chronicle staffers covering competitions around the world, we take thousands of photos each year. Some of our favorite pictures are ones you might expect—riders...
Robert Dover Has A Vision For Riders At Horsemastership Clinic
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Dec. 29 The riders and auditors at the Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic expected to watch and learn from top caliber instructors such as Olympians Dover,...
A Thoroughbred Sets A Record, The Start Of WEF, And Classic Hunters: The Best Of Throwback Thursday In 2016
COTH Staff Blog - Molly Sorge
The Chronicle has been in print for more than 75 years, and we love bringing the history of the sport to light. In Throwback Thursday posts, we get the memories behind a great...
Unicorn, Found
Blogger Paige Cade
As I looked up from my phone and stretched my stiff legs, the view of the German countryside blurred before me. Andy and I were clipping along the Autobahn at some metric warp...
Fear, Passion And Shopping: Our Best Of Amateurs Like Us Blogs In 2016
COTH Staff Blog - Molly Sorge
The Amateurs Like Us articles strike a real chord for many readers as they find inspiration in knowing they're not alone in balancing riding with work, family and more. And the...
An NFL Mascot, Blueberry And A Pizza-Eater: Our Best Of Behind The Stall Door In 2016
COTH Staff Blog - Molly Sorge
The Behind The Stall Door series on www.coth.com has fast become an enormously popular feature, as we take you back to the barn with some of the most famous horses. Behind The...
Our Best Of 2016
COTH Staff Blog - Molly Sorge
As 2017 looms on the horizon, we took a look back at the most popular stories on www.coth.com in 2016. From funny looks at our quirks as horsepeople to unusual equipment...
The Christmas Gift That Keeps On Taking
Cooky McClung
Tromping through the year’s first real snowfall, neighboring folk in our area met at a nearby farm to welcome the holiday season and the newest “horsey set” members. Farmers and...
The Stables At Midnight: A Christmas Story
Anne Flyzik
I have a true story to tell about midnight on Christmas. It happened in 1991 or '92. My marriage had ended, and I was leasing a farm as a boarding stable. I had around 20 horses...
You Might Be Able To Dress Us Up, But Can You Take Us Out?
Columnist Jody Lynne Werner
It’s officially “the holidays”—a time when people expect each other to clean up, go out, and socialize. That can make it a tough time of year for horse owners, as those three...
Throwback Thursday: It Was A Very Different Horse World In 1939, But The Chronicle Was There
Molly Sorge
During some free moments during our annual planning meeting this week, we flipped through some old issues of The Chronicle of the Horse. The magazine was started in 1937 (that's...
Amateurs Like Us: Realignments And Reawakenings
Blogger Kristin Carpenter
I am typing this (quietly) while my 4-month-old baby is asleep in his car seat. We just got back from getting his shots, and after the screams over the pain and unfairness of life...
From The Magazine: American Style On Display At The Maclay
Chronicle Staff
It was a real pleasure to comment on the video production of the 2016 ASPCA Maclay Finals at the CP National Horse Show (Ky.) with George Morris. I commented on the U-25 classes...
Jitterbug's 2016 Letter To Santa
Jitterbug
Dear Santa Hoss, For the fifth year in a row I am writing in hopes of catching you before you and your team of eight Thoroughbreds arrive at my Human’s house. We have long enjoyed...
Advice To Present And Future Barn Kids
Blogger Meghan Holland
Over the years, the barn has acted as my school, my church, my sanctuary and my...
USEF Names 2017 Eventing High Performance Training Lists
Edited Press Release
The U.S. Equestrian Federation Eventing High Performance Committee has approved...
USEF Names 2017 Emerging Athlete Eventing 25 And 18 Participants
Edited Press Release
The U.S. Equestrian Federation Eventing High Performance Committee has approved...
No Kicking Of Cans
Blogger Lauren Sprieser
2016 U.S. Dressage Finals: In The Books, With One Regret
Blogger Lauren Sprieser
I’m sitting in my PJs recovering from a terrific trip to Kentucky for the U.S...
