Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Dec. 30 There’s an elusive moment all dressage riders are searching for when they swing into the saddle. A space within the movement where their horse is...
COTH Staff Blog - Molly Sorge
As Chronicle staffers covering competitions around the world, we take thousands of photos each year. Some of our favorite pictures are ones you might expect—riders...
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Dec. 29 The riders and auditors at the Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic expected to watch and learn from top caliber instructors such as Olympians Dover,...
COTH Staff Blog - Molly Sorge
The Chronicle has been in print for more than 75 years, and we love bringing the history of the sport to light. In Throwback Thursday posts, we get the memories behind a great...
Blogger Paige Cade
As I looked up from my phone and stretched my stiff legs, the view of the German countryside blurred before me. Andy and I were clipping along the Autobahn at some metric warp...
COTH Staff Blog - Molly Sorge
The Amateurs Like Us articles strike a real chord for many readers as they find inspiration in knowing they're not alone in balancing riding with work, family and more. And the...
COTH Staff Blog - Molly Sorge
The Behind The Stall Door series on www.coth.com has fast become an enormously popular feature, as we take you back to the barn with some of the most famous horses. Behind The...
COTH Staff Blog - Molly Sorge
As 2017 looms on the horizon, we took a look back at the most popular stories on www.coth.com in 2016. From funny looks at our quirks as horsepeople to unusual equipment...
Cooky McClung
Tromping through the year’s first real snowfall, neighboring folk in our area met at a nearby farm to welcome the holiday season and the newest “horsey set” members. Farmers and...
Anne Flyzik
I have a true story to tell about midnight on Christmas. It happened in 1991 or '92. My marriage had ended, and I was leasing a farm as a boarding stable. I had around 20 horses...
Columnist Jody Lynne Werner
It’s officially “the holidays”—a time when people expect each other to clean up, go out, and socialize. That can make it a tough time of year for horse owners, as those three...
Molly Sorge
During some free moments during our annual planning meeting this week, we flipped through some old issues of The Chronicle of the Horse. The magazine was started in 1937 (that's...
Blogger Kristin Carpenter
I am typing this (quietly) while my 4-month-old baby is asleep in his car seat. We just got back from getting his shots, and after the screams over the pain and unfairness of life...
Chronicle Staff
It was a real pleasure to comment on the video production of the 2016 ASPCA Maclay Finals at the CP National Horse Show (Ky.) with George Morris. I commented on the U-25 classes...
Jitterbug
Dear Santa Hoss, For the fifth year in a row I am writing in hopes of catching you before you and your team of eight Thoroughbreds arrive at my Human’s house. We have long enjoyed...