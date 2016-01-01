MagazineNewsHorse SportsHorse CareCOTH StoreVoicesThe Chronicle UntackedDirectoriesMarketplaceDates & Results
 
A Pretty Amazing Day In The Life
Blogger Erin Rose
Over the weekend I had this dream where I won some sort of drawing to spend a day in the life of Jennie Brannigan and her four-star horse Cambalda.It was amazing—Jennie was there...
Read more
Coyle Comes Out Winning At WEF In $75,000 Rosenbaum Mollengarden PLLC Grand Prix
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 15  It was a bit of the student becoming the teacher scenario in the $75,000 Rosenbaum Mollengarden PLLC Grand Prix at the Palm Beach International...
Read more
Women Stay On A Roll In The $75,000 Battle Of The Sexes At WEF
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 14  The atmosphere in the International Arena at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center was charged with excitement Saturday night, as the women...
Read more
Dutton Wins USEF Equestrian Of The Year
Sara Lieser
Lexington, Ky.—Jan. 13   The U.S. Equestrian Federation Pegasus Awards should have been a celebratory night that capped off an incredible year for Phillip Dutton, as not...
Read more
COTH Horse Show Dad: Ghosts, Dreams And The Way It Goes
Blogger Chad Oldfather
I suspect we’ve all got them. Places that bring on floods of memories. The old neighborhood. A school.  For me, a walk around the campus where I went to college triggers...
Read more
Minikus Starts 2017 With A New Ride And A Win In The $35,000 Ruby Et Violette WEF Challenge Cup Round 1
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 12  Day 2 of the 2017 Winter Equestrian Festival saw a win for Todd Minikus on a new ride. Minikus has taken the reins of riding Valinski S, who jumped...
Read more
15 Fast Facts From The USEF Concussion Town Hall Meeting
Lisa Slade
Riders are used to hearing phrases like, “Every time, every ride,” and, “Mind your melon.” But even though helmet use is becoming more commonplace even at the highest levels,...
Read more
Murray Kessler Wants YOU for U.S. Equestrian
Sara Lieser
Lexington, Ky.—Jan. 11   U.S. Equestrian Federation President-Elect Murray Kessler is a man with a plan. He wants to grow USEF membership, and he’s prepared to use his...
Read more
Amateurs Like Us: Sarah Murawski’s Checking Off Her Bucket List
Camilla Mortensen
“There’s something about developing a relationship with a horse that really fulfills me,” amateur Sarah Murawski said. And this fall, she was able to fulfill her bucket list goal...
Read more
Winner Of The Week: Carmen Schatte Is Heading Back Up The Levels With Lady Elvira
Molly Sorge
Carmen Schatte started her 2017 season by riding Lady Elvira to the top of the training rider division at Ocala Winter I Horse Trials (Fla.) on Jan. 7-8. But a few years ago,...
Read more
Behind The Stall Door With: Escot 6
Ilana Cramer
As Colleen Rutledge’s groom, Alex Ambelang, puts on Escot 6’s bridle she quickly points out that yes, it is cob sized and yes, they did clip him less than a month ago. You wouldn’...
Read more
USEF Annual Meeting: What's In It For Me?
Sara Lieser
The hunter/jumper, eventing and dressage associations have met, the holidays are over, the winter show circuits are beginning, and there's one last big piece of business to...
Read more
Never Giving Up: Laura Kraut Pushes Riders To Persevere At Horsemastership Clinic
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 7Never give up: it’s good advice for everyone, and clinician Laura Kraut gave it time and again to riders at the George H. Morris Horsemastership Clinic on...
Read more
Riders Go From Ground Up On Gymnastics Day With Beezie Madden At Horsemastership Clinic
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 6If you thought flatwork would be contained in Thursday’s flat lessons, think again. Before Olympic veteran Beezie Madden began her gymnastic work...
Read more
She Said Yes!
Siobhan English
William McMahon pulled off one of the most romantic proposals of 2016 to his girlfriend of three years, Grace Maxwell Murphy on Dec. 26 in Ireland.William McMahon proposing to...
Read more

Featured
Advice To Present And Future Barn Kids
Blogger Meghan Holland
Over the years, the barn has acted as my school, my church, my sanctuary and my...
Read more

Recent News

Lee Lee Jones Recovering In Hospital After Severe Injury
Edited Press Release
Olympic eventer Phillip Dutton released a statement today, Jan. 14, on his...
Read more
Kentucky Horse Park Withdraws From 2022 WEG Consideration
Edited Press Release
The Kentucky Horse Park Commission voted Jan. 13 to withdraw from consideration...
Read more

Voices

Notes From The Trip To Florida
Blogger Lauren Sprieser
December 1: It’s official! Nine horses will be going to Florida, to a brand-...
Read more
Humble Pie
Blogger Carleigh Fedorka
I woke up at 6 a.m. this morning and refused to leave my bed, acknowledging...
Read more
 
Recent Articles
Press Releases
Press Releases
U.S. Show Jumping
World Show Jumping
Hunters
Equitation
Dressage
Dressage
Eventing
Eventing
Horse Shows
Horse Shows
Driving
Vaulting
Reining
Steeplechasing
Foxhunting
Endurance
Hunting
Hunting
Juniors
Juniors
Young Horses
Young Riders
Intercollegiate
Intercollegiate
Racing
Other Disciplines
Other Disciplines
Amateurs Like Us
Behind Barn Doors
Behind The Stall Door
From The Magazine
Groom Spotlight
One To Watch
Ringside Chat
Winner Of The Week
Equestrian Travel
Free Rein With...
Thowback Thursdays
Ask the Expert
Columns
Columns
Clinic Reports
Clinic Reports
Hunt Reports
Hunt Reports
Blog Entry
Blog Entry
Breeding
Breeding
Diseases and Conditions
Farm and Barns
Lameness
Sports Medicine
Vet and Professional
Controversy
Controversy
Farm Management
Farm Management
Grooming
Grooming
Nutrition
Nutrition
Tack
Tack
Veterinary
Veterinary
Interviews
Interviews
Biographies
Biographies
Breeds
Breeds
Lifestyles
Lifestyles
10 Questions
10 Questions
Legal
Legal
Leisure and Trail
Leisure and Trail
 

randomness