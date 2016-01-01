MagazineNewsHorse SportsHorse CareCOTH StoreVoicesThe Chronicle UntackedDirectoriesMarketplaceDates & Results
 
The CrossFitting Equestrian: How A New Fitness Endeavor Translates To The Saddle
Blogger Lauren Donahoo
A few years ago, I tried something totally new and it gave me an incredibly fresh perspective on the amount of bravery it takes for students to crawl up on the back of a 1,200-...
Read more
Fair Hill And Great Meadow Face Off For Future Four-Star
Lindsay Berreth
On Jan. 18 the U.S. Equestrian Federation announced that Fair Hill International (Md.) and Great Meadow International (Va.) were named to the short list of potential fall four-...
Read more
Tejada Takes One Of The Biggest Wins Of His Career In $35,000 Ruby Et Violette WEF Challenge Cup 2
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 19  It’s not often you see 119 entries in a grand prix, but that’s how many showed up on the start list for the $35,000 Ruby et Violette WEF Challenge...
Read more
Throwback Thursday: That Time Jim Wofford Swam A River
Molly Sorge
“Do I remember? You kidding? You don't forget stuff like that,” Jim Wofford told me when I contacted him about a remarkable photo I found in a Chronicle issue from 50 years ago....
Read more
Winner Of The Week: Amateur Rider Melissa Torreano Enjoys The Process On The Way To FEI And Blue
Molly Sorge
When Brunello M was a younger horse, Melissa Torreano wasn’t quite sure that the little white ring was where he belonged. “He was a little bit of a hot youngster—he was great...
Read more
Amateurs Like Us: Great Opportunity, Great Expectations For Eileen O’Leary
Natalie Voss
Looking back on the year Eileen O’Leary had aboard Bahama Boy in 2016, it would be easy to focus on the ribbons. The pair took blue ribbons at the CFHJA May (Fla.), the Venice...
Read more
Straight From The Horse's Mouth: Trainers, Judges And Riders Collaborate At USDF Trainers Conference
Ann Glavan
Loxahatchee, Fla.—Jan. 17 Have you ever been watching someone’s dressage test and thought, “I wonder what the judge is scoring that movement, and why?”
Read more
Behind The Stall Door With: Don Diego Ymas
Sue Weakley
He may be the “Captain of the Team” but Don Diego Ymas is a big, clumsy lug with some social skills issues.Don Diego, aka DonDi, is young Spanish dressage rider Juan Matute Guimon...
Read more
Make The Young Horse Proud Of Himself: Wisdom From The USDF Trainers Conference
Ann Glavan
Loxahatchee, Fla.—Jan. 16 Training a young horse is a lot like parenting—and clinicians Lilo Fore and Hans-Christian Matthiesen want to help the riders and trainers at the Adequan...
Read more
We All Need To Make Good Choices For Our Sport
Columnist Mary Babick
I was recently told that I needed to be careful what I post since I am a public figure. I would like you to know that this post may make you angry, and we may disagree on this...
Read more
A Pretty Amazing Day In The Life
Blogger Erin Rose
Over the weekend I had this dream where I won some sort of drawing to spend a day in the life of Jennie Brannigan and her four-star horse Cambalda.It was amazing—Jennie was there...
Read more
Coyle Comes Out Winning At WEF In $75,000 Rosenbaum Mollengarden PLLC Grand Prix
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 15  It was a bit of the student becoming the teacher scenario in the $75,000 Rosenbaum Mollengarden PLLC Grand Prix at the Palm Beach International...
Read more
Women Stay On A Roll In The $75,000 Battle Of The Sexes At WEF
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 14  The atmosphere in the International Arena at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center was charged with excitement Saturday night, as the women...
Read more
Dutton Wins USEF Equestrian Of The Year
Sara Lieser
Lexington, Ky.—Jan. 13   The U.S. Equestrian Federation Pegasus Awards should have been a celebratory night that capped off an incredible year for Phillip Dutton, as not...
Read more
COTH Horse Show Dad: Ghosts, Dreams And The Way It Goes
Blogger Chad Oldfather
I suspect we’ve all got them. Places that bring on floods of memories. The old neighborhood. A school.  For me, a walk around the campus where I went to college triggers...
Read more

Featured
Advice To Present And Future Barn Kids
Blogger Meghan Holland
Over the years, the barn has acted as my school, my church, my sanctuary and my...
Read more

Recent News

USEF Board Of Directors Removes American Driving Society As Recognized Affiliate
Kimberly Loushin
The U.S. Equestrian Federation announced in a press release Jan. 20 that the...
Read more
Split Rock Expands Show Jumping Tour To Ohio
Edited Press Release
The Split Rock Jumping Tour announced Jan. 19 that it will move the fall...
Read more

Voices

You Actually Can Fix Stupid
Blogger Lauren Sprieser
I was making my list of goals for 2017, and on the list (along with “eat like...
Read more
Notes From The Trip To Florida
Blogger Lauren Sprieser
December 1: It’s official! Nine horses will be going to Florida, to a brand-...
Read more
 
Recent Articles
Press Releases
Press Releases
U.S. Show Jumping
World Show Jumping
Hunters
Equitation
Dressage
Dressage
Eventing
Eventing
Horse Shows
Horse Shows
Driving
Vaulting
Reining
Steeplechasing
Foxhunting
Endurance
Hunting
Hunting
Juniors
Juniors
Young Horses
Young Riders
Intercollegiate
Intercollegiate
Racing
Other Disciplines
Other Disciplines
Amateurs Like Us
Behind Barn Doors
Behind The Stall Door
From The Magazine
Groom Spotlight
One To Watch
Ringside Chat
Winner Of The Week
Equestrian Travel
Free Rein With...
Thowback Thursdays
Ask the Expert
Columns
Columns
Clinic Reports
Clinic Reports
Hunt Reports
Hunt Reports
Blog Entry
Blog Entry
Breeding
Breeding
Diseases and Conditions
Farm and Barns
Horse Welfare
Lameness
Sports Medicine
Vet and Professional
Controversy
Controversy
Farm Management
Farm Management
Grooming
Grooming
Nutrition
Nutrition
Tack
Tack
Veterinary
Veterinary
Interviews
Interviews
Biographies
Biographies
Breeds
Breeds
Lifestyles
Lifestyles
10 Questions
10 Questions
Legal
Legal
Leisure and Trail
Leisure and Trail
 

randomness