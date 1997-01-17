MagazineNewsHorse SportsHorse CareCOTH StoreVoicesThe Chronicle UntackedDirectoriesMarketplaceDates & Results
 
USEF Annual Meeting: What's In It For Me?
Sara Lieser
The hunter/jumper, eventing and dressage associations have met, the holidays are over, the winter show circuits are beginning, and there's one last big piece of business to...
Never Giving Up: Laura Kraut Pushes Riders To Persevere At Horsemastership Clinic
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 7Never give up: it’s good advice for everyone, and clinician Laura Kraut gave it time and again to riders at the George H. Morris Horsemastership Clinic on...
Riders Go From Ground Up On Gymnastics Day With Beezie Madden At Horsemastership Clinic
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 6If you thought flatwork would be contained in Thursday’s flat lessons, think again. Before Olympic veteran Beezie Madden began her gymnastic work...
She Said Yes!
Siobhan English
William McMahon pulled off one of the most romantic proposals of 2016 to his girlfriend of three years, Grace Maxwell Murphy on Dec. 26 in Ireland.William McMahon proposing to...
Effective Before Pretty: Anne Kursinski Emphasizes Equitation On Day 1 Of GHM Horsemastership Clinic
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Jan. 5 Winning equitation championships is what qualified a lot of the riders for the USEF George H. Morris Horsemastership Clinic, but Anne Kursinski reminded...
Throwback Thursday: "If My Life Depended On It": Five Great Riders Talk About Their Greatest Horses
Denny Emerson
In the January 17, 1997 issue of The Chronicle of the Horse, a Between Rounds column by Denny Emerson looked at five great riders' "once in a lifetime" horses. What red-...
Hannah Irons And Her Surprise Gypsy Vanner Cross Pony Are Making A Splash In The Dressage Ring
Ann Glavan
Charmer the pony knows how to make an entrance—whether it’s into the world, or into the ring at the recent Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic. In a crowd of leggy bays, the 7-...
Amateurs Like Us: Bring On 2017!
Blogger Susan Glover
At the beginning of 2016 I had a whole plan worked out for how to get Steve and myself through the year productively and moving toward our goals. To sum up the outcome of all of...
Amateurs Like Us: Elizabeth Grubbs' Bumpy Road Led To The Perfect Place
Camilla Mortensen
It has been a long bumpy road for Elizabeth Baroody Grubbs to find that once-in-a-lifetime horse to jump and show and even fulfill her dream of getting her wedding photos taken...
Behind The Stall Door With: Bacardi
Ann Glavan
Bacardi has been turning heads since he first burst onto the hunter scene five years ago with professional rider Havens Schatt. He was champion his very first time showing in the...
A Country Hound Goes To The Big City
Mollie Bailey
This year when Laura Pitts headed to the Jingle All The Way 5K in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 10, she brought along a partner, the retired foxhound Potomac Jacket, who trotted ahead...
A Valegro Flash Mob, An Exploding Dressage Horse And More: The Chronicle Staff's 2016 Memorable Moments
COTH Staff Blog - Molly Sorge
With a horse show happening every weekend, and sometimes multiple major events taking place in locations around the country on the same day, the Chronicle reporters...
Don’t Be Afraid To Break: Final Day Of Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Dec. 30 There’s an elusive moment all dressage riders are searching for when they swing into the saddle. A space within the movement where their horse is...
Mascara, Cruise Ships And Pure Happiness: Images Of A Year 2016
COTH Staff Blog - Molly Sorge
As Chronicle staffers covering competitions around the world, we take thousands of photos each year. Some of our favorite pictures are ones you might expect—riders...
Robert Dover Has A Vision For Riders At Horsemastership Clinic
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Dec. 29 The riders and auditors at the Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic expected to watch and learn from top caliber instructors such as Olympians Dover,...
Featured
Advice To Present And Future Barn Kids
Blogger Meghan Holland
Over the years, the barn has acted as my school, my church, my sanctuary and my...
Recent News

Smithies Call All To Help Save Collegiate Equestrian Program
Laura Lemon
On Dec. 8, 2016, the Smith College administration announced it would close the...
Middleburg Training Center Donated To Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation
Lindsay Berreth
The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation is starting off 2017 on a good note, as...
Voices

Notes From The Trip To Florida
Blogger Lauren Sprieser
December 1: It’s official! Nine horses will be going to Florida, to a brand-...
Humble Pie
Blogger Carleigh Fedorka
I woke up at 6 a.m. this morning and refused to leave my bed, acknowledging...
