Student Bests Teacher In $216,000 Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Palm Beach Masters
By:
Ann Glavan
Feb. 5—Wellington, Fla.They say those who can’t do teach—not so for U.S. rider Laura Kraut. She does both extremely well, competing at the highest level herself while coaching a...
Read more
Martin Earns A Three-Peat At $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase
By:
Lindsay Berreth
Wellington, Fla.—Feb. 5 If you wanted to win today’s $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase, you had to be fast and take chances, and Boyd Martin is the master of that...
Read more
Little and RF Scandalous Remain On Top After Show Jumping At $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase
By:
Lindsay Berreth
Wellington, Fla.—Feb. 4 Richard Jeffery’s show jumping course proved influential this morning at the $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase, but overnight...
Read more
Ringside Chat: Mark Todd's Enjoying Some Sunshine At The Wellington Eventing Showcase
By:
Lindsay Berreth
He’s a legend of the sport and has seen it in all forms, so it was no surprise that Mark Todd took up the offer to ride at the $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase...
Read more
Ian Millar Scores Emotional Win With Dixson At Palm Beach Masters
By:
Ann Glavan
Wellington, Fla.—Feb. 3 Winning a qualifying class for the grand prix is not that big a deal when you're Ian Millar.The man holds the record for most Olympic appearances (10...
Read more
Little Leads Day 1 Of $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase
By:
Lindsay Berreth
Wellington, Fla.—Feb. 3 Marilyn Little was breathless as she sat down to the press conference for the $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase this afternoon. Between...
Read more
Barbara Bagg’s Very Special Century Ride Award
By:
Lauren Davis Baker
Barbara Bagg had been preparing for months to complete a Century Ride with her off-the-track Thoroughbred, Irish April, when the mare suffered a series of colics. The Century Ride...
Read more
Laura Chapot Shuts The Door To Win The $35,000 Ruby Et Violette WEF Challenge Cup Round 4
By:
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Feb. 2 Laura Chapot and Quointreau Un Prince were victorious in the $35,000 Ruby et Violette WEF Challenge Cup Round 4 at the Winter Equestrian Festival. "I...
Read more
Prudent And Coyle Both Win On Day 1 Of Palm Beach Masters
By:
Edited Press Release
Wellington, Fla.—Feb. 2 Opening day of the CP Palm Beach Masters, presented by SOVARO®, brought 112 top show jumpers to Deeridge Farms for the $35,000 CP Welcome Stake. The...
Read more
Throwback Thursday: Joe Hill Made Chrissy Bushkin's Dreams Come True On Both Coasts
By:
Marianne Taylor
For a 12-year-old girl, traveling from California to the East Coast to compete at the big indoor shows was incredibly exciting. Back in the 1970s, that trip across the country was...
Read more
What You Need To Know: The 2017 Wellington Eventing Showcase
By:
Molly Sorge
It’s back! The $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase gets underway at 7:30 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 3. Here’s what you need to know:
Read more
Amateurs Like Us: It's Always Been Saddlebreds For Jody Swimmer
By:
Lindsay Berreth
Growing up in Charlotte, N.C., and immersed in the Saddlebred world, Jody Swimmer never even contemplated dressage. But after a self-described midlife crisis in which she changed...
Read more
Winner Of The Week: Susan Thomas Shares Her Passion For Eventing
By:
Molly Sorge
Sure, Susan Thomas was happy to talk about her two wins at the January Full Gallop Farm Horse Trials on Jan. 29 in Aiken, S.C.She told me all about how Fly ‘N’ Bayou’s clean go...
Read more
Behind The Stall Door With: Fine Lady 5
By:
Ann Glavan
The name suits the mare, because Fine Lady 5 is in fine form.
Read more
Lisa Goldman Hits The Ground Running With Grand Prix Win At HITS Ocala
By:
Molly Sorge
There’s no better way to make sure the rust is all knocked off than with a grand prix win! Lisa Goldman had to take three months off from showing to recover from two surgeries and...
Read more
From The Magazine: Denny Emerson, Living Legend
By:
Chronicle Staff
For Denny Emerson, life, as he likes to say, has always been a matter of “I’m gonna,” not “I wanna.”Back in the summer of 1961, he resolved to master the sport of three- day...
Read more
Advice To Present And Future Barn Kids
By:
Blogger Meghan Holland
Over the years, the barn has acted as my school, my church, my sanctuary and my...
Read more
Equestrian Canada Board Faces Resignations And Rider Outrage
By:
Ann Glavan
After the resignation of three of its board of directors members, Equestrian...
Read more
FEI Announces Seven Positive Prohibited Substances Results From UAE Endurance Venue
By:
Edited Press Release
The Fédération Equestre Internationale today, Feb. 3, announced seven adverse...
Read more
In The Quiet, In The Dark
By:
Blogger Lauren Sprieser
I like the quiet moments at the shows. I like the mornings especially, when I...
Read more
You Actually Can Fix Stupid
By:
Blogger Lauren Sprieser
I was making my list of goals for 2017, and on the list (along with “eat like...
Read more
